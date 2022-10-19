Oh mylanta! Candace Cameron Bure was born with fashion in her bones. Let’s be honest, everyone wanted to rummage through her iconic character DJ Tanner’s closet in Full House ever since the ‘80s. Although she tends to dress in classic fashion, the actress has rocked rare braless outfits over the years.

While the television-turned-Hallmark star is known for her lifelong acting career, she also owns her own self-titled clothing brand with QVC. Candace launched the line in 2021, which prides itself on inclusive sizing and classy pieces.

“Clothing has been something I’ve wanted to do for so long. I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl. Partnering with QVC was a natural fit,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I love being able to directly engage with fans through the screen and the social media platforms.”

The Christmas Town star based her designs on her life. As a California native, Candace wanted a coastal feel to her style and also took her daughter, Natasha’s advice to incorporate trendy pieces for younger women.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles and pretty much lived here my whole life. So, it has a definite West Coast feel to it. I live in Malibu, so it’s very easy and comfortable, and these are all pieces that are practical, that are going to work for your everyday life,” the Christmas Under Wraps actress explained. “They aren’t fussy, they’re super soft, they’re cozy and yet they’re all elevated.”

When it comes to fashion mistakes throughout her endless red carpet appearances over the years, Candace will be the first to call herself out. The starlet donned a black halter top and mini skirt in 1997 and she cringes at the ensemble, to say the least.

“This top and skirt is probably a size or two too small for me,” she said during a 2020 segment of Us Weekly’s “Fashion Police.” “I think I was probably 18 and I think I was trying to be sexy at 18 and — yeah, that’s how it turned out.”

She radiates in this color!

Candace attended a Los Angeles wedding alongside her husband, Valeri Bure, daughter and son Lev in 2021 and received a ton of backlash on her dress choice. The Fuller House alum wore a sexy strapless red gown, which she matched with Natasha. Instead of being praised for the sexy look, online critics blasted her for using a “power color” to “overshadow the bride.”

The Heart of Christmas star clapped back with a short and sweet response while informing her online followers that there are “Different style rules in Los Angeles.”

Keep scrolling to see Candace’s rare braless outfits over the years.