The passion is still there! Candace Cameron Bure has let fans know that after 26 years of marriage to Valeri Bure, their sex life is “healthy” and strong.

“I’m a happier person and my husband’s a happier person when we’ve had sex,” the Fuller House alum, 46, revealed during actress Mayim Bialik‘s “Bialik Breakdown” podcast. on Tuesday, September 27.

While she noted that her bedroom time with the former NHL player can also include connection and communication, pure physicality is always on the menu. “Some days, you just need the release,” Candace said about sex with Valeri, 48.

The queen of Hallmark Channel Christmas films explained that the couple “don’t have a schedule” for lovemaking, but “make time for each other [and] still love each other physically.”

Candace didn’t dive deeper into her sex life by providing “TMI” and did not want to “gross out” the three adult children she shares with Valeri: Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. But she said she wished “sex within marriage [didn’t] get such a bad rap.” The actress wed Valeri when she was just 20 years old on June 22, 1996, and is a devout Christian.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star has previously discussed how sex has kept their marriage hot after more than two decades together. She posted an Instagram photo in September 2020 showing Valeri playfully grabbing her breast, which sent some fans into a tizzy. Candace initially deleted it, but defiantly reposted it with the caption, “Sweet and spicy. 24 years and counting.”

“I like PDA if it’s done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that’s part of why we are such a close family,” Candace told Fox News at the time about her controversial photo.

“And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, ‘Ah, you’ve been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it’s so boring.’ And I’m like, ‘No, but it doesn’t have to be that way.’ So, the fact that I’m still having fun and it’s spicy and it’s sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that’s a huge part of why we’re still married,” she added.