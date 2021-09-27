Cameron Diaz revealed she felt a special connection with husband Benji Madden and never got that same spark of attraction with his twin brother, Joel Madden.

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” the Bad Teacher actress, 49, recalled during her appearance on a new episode of the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast on Monday, September 27.

Shutterstock

“Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously,” Cameron added about the Good Charlotte rockers, noting she was introduced to the love of her life through Joel, 42, and his wife, Nicole Richie, and the rest was history.

“I met [my husband] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first and then they didn’t set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” the Charlie’s Angels star shared on the podcast. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.'”

It wasn’t until she and Benji, 42, started talking that she knew something significant was blossoming between them.

“When I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life,'” Cameron further explained about their chemistry together.

Cameron and the “I Just Wanna Live” rocker are known to have a private relationship, but it clearly works for them. The stars began dating in May 2014 and got engaged after seven months together in December of that year. By January 2015, they tied the knot at her home in Beverly Hills, California, beginning a new chapter as husband and wife.

Shutterstock (2)

The power couple later welcomed their daughter, Raddix, privately via a surrogate in December 2019. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” Cameron and Benji wrote via Instagram while sharing the exciting news one month later. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Benji has since gushed over his family in a rare and heartfelt social media post he shared in February 2020, writing how much fatherhood transformed his life for the better. “My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” his message read. “Every day, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!!”