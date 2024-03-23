Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2, a Boy

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden’s family is growing! The couple welcomed baby No. 2, a little boy, and announced the new addition in a joint statement on Instagram on Friday, March 22.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!” the caption of the post read.

While fans might hope to get a look at the newest member of the Madden family, the couple added that it won’t be anytime soon.

The message continued, “For the kids’ safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!”

Cardinal joined big sister Raddix, who arrived in 2019.

Cameron, 51, stepped away from acting in 2014 after starring in a string of hit films in the early 2000s like Gangs of New York and Vanilla Sky. In 2020, she sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview for Goop and was content with her decision.

“A peace. I got a peace in my soul. Because I finally was taking care of myself. Even as you’re saying that, I’m like, ‘Aahhhhhhh.’ I just feel grounded and light. It’s a strange thing to say,” the Something About Mary star said during Gwyn’s “In Goop Health” series.

Cameron added that there was “a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there,” which led to her decision to take a break.

Ricky Vigil / Getty Images

“I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been — because when you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse. They own you,” Cameron continued. “You’re there 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else. And I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it. And I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my life.”

After a nine-year hiatus, Cameron stepped back in front of the camera and joined up with Jamie Foxx, her costar from 2014’s Annie, for the 2024 Netflix film Back in Action. However, it doesn’t seem likely The Sweetest Thing star plans on returning to acting full time.

“Cameron was very happy with her life before she signed on to film with Jamie. She was excited about filming again too, but she didn’t miss the long hours,” a source told People in June 2023. “It was very difficult for her to be away from her daughter.“