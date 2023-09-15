Caitlyn Jenner claimed that Kim Kardashian had a master plan to become famous, and she’s prepared to drop more bombs on the famous socialite.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn, 73, said about Kim, 42, in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries House of Kardashian, which was released on Thursday, September 14.

The former Olympian’s comment was seemingly about Kim and ​ex-boyfriend Ray J’s leaked sex tape scandal in 2007. While the tape was filmed in 2003, it wasn’t released until the same year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered. While many fans were first introduced to Kim through the scandal, she has been able to rebrand herself as one of the most famous celebrities in the world.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Joe Francis also weighed in on Kim’s rise to fame. “[Kim’s] sex tape was a means to an end,” the Girls Gone Wild founder, 50, claimed ​in the docuseries’ trailer. “It was to create a controversy.”

House of Kardashian is a three-part documentary that will take a deep dive into the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty through interviews with those who have had close relationships with them. Comcast’s U.K. network Sky explained to Variety that the docuseries “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.”

The docuseries will premiere on Sunday, October 8, in the U.K. on Sky Documentaries, as well as on the streaming service Now.

Despite building an empire for her family following the sex tape, ​Kim’s sex tape scandal has still made headlines more than a decade later. In September 2022, Kris Jenner responded to claims that she “helped” Kim leak the tape while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” James, 45, asked the matriarch, 67, who appeared on the show with her youngest child, Kylie Jenner.

“It’s OK,” Kris told the crowd before stating, “No … no.” The lie detector determined that the reality star was telling the truth. “We cleared that up,” Kris responded.

Kris was asked to set the record straight amid speculation that she released the tape, which was in part fueled by Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye, 46, previously slammed Kris in a series of Instagram posts in September 2022. He seemingly addressed Kylie’s friend and former assistant, Victoria Villaroel, by writing, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim,” referring to the sisters’ separate covers in 2019 and 2007.

In another post, the “Gold Digger” rapper shared an alleged text from his former mother-in-law that read, “From my mom — PLEASE … Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

“They will not do Playboy and sex tapes,” Kanye allegedly replied, referring to his and Kim’s daughters, North and Chicago. The former couple – who were married from 2014 until 2022 – also share sons Saint and Psalm.