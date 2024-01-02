Bachelor Nation fans got to know Bryan Abasolo when he competed on season 13 of The Bachelorette and ultimately ended up engaged to Rachel Lindsay. While they tied the knot in 2019, it turns out their relationship wasn’t meant to be and he announced their split in January 2024. In light of their impending divorce, fans are now wondering what Bryan’s net worth is and how he makes money.

What Is Bryan Abasolo’s Net Worth?

Bryan has a net worth of roughly $1 million to $1.5 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Bryan Abasolo Make Money?

Bryan is a chiropractor and is licensed to work both in Florida and California, according to his LinkedIn page. He is currently the owner and CEO of Beverly Hills Disc & Laser Therapy Center, which he opened in October 2021.

Prior to opening his business in Beverly Hills, the former reality star was both the owner and a doctor at Miami Disc & Laser Therapy Center in his hometown of Miami, Florida, from August 2020 until October 2021.

How Else Does Bryan Abasolo Make Money?

In addition to being a businessman and chiropractor, Bryan has also made money by cohosting the “Talking It Out” podcast with fellow Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson. Meanwhile, he currently hosts the “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast.

When Did Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Split?

Bryan quickly caught the attention of Rachel when he appeared on her season of The Bachelorette and scored the first impression rose. The couple got engaged in 2017 and eventually tied the knot in August 2019.

While they moved from Dallas, Texas, to Miami in March 2019, Rachel revealed they had a long-distance marriage due to their careers in October 2020. She was living in Los Angeles, while Bryan remained in Miami.

“You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together,” the lawyer explained their decision to live separately while appearing on the “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast.

However, they eventually ended their long-distance marriage when Bryan moved to Los Angeles in April 2021. “Not an April fools joke,” she wrote via Instagram while sharing the news. “RnB are back where we belong — together.”

The couple’s relationship continued to seem strong once they started living together, though Bryan shocked fans when he filed for divorce on January 2, 2024. Soon after he filed the paperwork, he broke his silence on the matter while issuing a statement later that day.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest moment so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Bryan added that he is a “family man” and hoped that he and Rachel would have “been married forever.”

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he concluded. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Is Bryan Abasolo Seeking Spousal Support From Rachel Lindsay?

Bryan indicated in his divorce filing that he is seeking spousal support from Rachel, who has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $5 million, according to multiple reports.