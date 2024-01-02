Rachel Lindsay made history as the first Black Bachelorette lead in 2017, and she’s gone on to rack up an amazing net worth after the milestone gig. Fans want to know how she’s made her fortune.

What Is Rachel Lindsay’s Net Worth?

The former attorney has a fortune somewhere between $1 and $5 million, according to various ​reports, with most pegging her net worth at around $3 million.

How Does Rachel Lindsay Make Money?

Rachel got her law degree from Wisconsin’s Marquette University in 2011 and headed to Texas, where she worked as a prosecutor at the Dallas firm Brown & Hofmeister, L.L.P. starting that September. She moved to the firm of Cooper and Scully, P.C. in 2015, and her LinkedIn account lists Rachel as still an active attorney at law there.

She began her career on reality TV competing for Nick Viall‘s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor. While Rachel was eliminated in week nine, she was named the lead for season 13 of The Bachelorette before Nick handed out his final rose.

Viewers tuned in in droves to watch Rachel’s heartbreaking decision to break up with finalist Peter Kraus — who wasn’t ready for an engagement – in favor of Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, who was prepared to ask her to marry him. He did just that at their final rose ceremony in Spain. The pair married two years later in an August 24, 2019, beach wedding in Cancun, Mexico. Bryan later filed for divorce on January 2, 2024.

How Else Does Rachel Lindsay Make Money?

Rachel turned her fame from The Bachelorette into new opportunities in Hollywood. She became a correspondent for the syndicated entertainment series Extra from 2020 through 2023.

She continued to be associated with her ABC show, becoming the first host of ​”The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in 2019 alongside Ali Fedotowsky, who left later that year. She was replaced by another Bachelorette alum, Becca Kufrin.

The ladies worked side by side until Rachel decided to leave the podcast in 2021, after recording more than 100 episodes. She had issues with the first Black Bachelor lead Matt James and his season, which was plagued by racial issues after his leading contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, was seen in resurfaced photos of her attending an Antebellum party while in college.

“We started off this podcast talking about how much fun it is, and it is, and the community we’ve started, and we’re already here with the 100 episodes, and I’m proud of it and what it’s become,” she said on April 27, 2021, when announcing her departure. “For me, I’ve been struggling. That’s no secret. And it’s been really, really hard for me lately. And a lot of things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health. So, for me, I just feel like I’ve come to the end of doing the podcast.”

In May 2020, Rachel launched the podcast “Higher Learning” alongside cohost and attorney Van Lathan, where the duo discuss the latest topics in Black culture, politics and sports.