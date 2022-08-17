Called out. Brooklyn Beckham was roasted after he said his career as a “chef” afforded him his $1.2 million car.

Viral TikToker Daniel Mac recently caught Brooklyn, 23, while he was driving around Beverly Hills in his red McLaren P1. Daniel, 24, – who regularly films himself asking random drivers how they pay for their pricey vehicles – asked Brooklyn what he does for a living.

“Um, I’m a chef,” Brooklyn said after he seemingly recognized the influencer.

“You’re a chef! Really? Are you like the best chef in the world?” Daniel asked. David and Victoria Beckham’s son responded, “Tryna be!”

As the clip continued, Daniel asked Brooklyn to share his “chef name,” while the chef responded, “My name’s Brooklyn.”

Brooklyn then shared the advice he’d give to those trying to venture into the culinary world. “Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it!” he said.

Shortly after Daniel posted the videos, critics rushed to the video’s comments section to call out Brooklyn’s claim of how he makes money.

“‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘My parents are rich so I just kinda vibe,’” one social media user wrote. Another added, “‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘I was born.’”

The backlash continued as someone else wrote, “Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaires’ daughter. But he’s a chef!!”

While some TikTok users noted that Brooklyn seems to have “a different career every other year,” others were quick to defend his answer. “He genuinely seems like a nice guy who isn’t harming anyone, and yet people have to comment that he’s only where he is because of dad?” one person wrote.

Brooklyn appeared in the video amid rumors that his wife, Nicola Peltz, is feuding with Victoria, 48.

Speculation that the actress and her fashion designer had some bad blood started swirling in early August after Page Six reported that the duo “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.” The source also claimed that the tension between them started amid the Bates Motel alum’s marriage to Brooklyn.

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” Page Six reported, with their source adding that there is “non-stop petty drama” within the family.

Nicola, 27, denied feud rumors during an interview with Variety, published on August 10 The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress claimed that the rumors started after she decided to wear a Valentino wedding gown instead of one Victoria designed.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it,” Nicola recalled. “That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn added, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”