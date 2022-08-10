Family drama? There are major rumors that Nicola Peltz and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham are feuding. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham Feuding?

Speculation that the actress and her fashion designer mother-in-law had some bad blood between them started swirling on August 4 after Page Six reported that the duo “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.” While neither Nicola nor Victoria has spoken publicly about feud rumors, the source revealed that the tension between them started amid the Bates Motel alum’s marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” Page Six reported, with their source revealing that there is “non-stop petty drama” within the family.

What Has Nicola Peltz Said About the Feud Rumors?

Amid the rumors, Nicola shared a cryptic Instagram post on August 5, in which she appeared to be shedding some tears.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” Nicola captioned the snap. “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s OK to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.”

Brooklyn, for his part, commented on the post, writing, “You have the most amazing heart xx. I love you so so much xx.”

However, she later denied the feud during an interview with Variety, which was published on August 10. Nicola claimed that the rumors started after she decided to wear a Valentino wedding gown instead of one Victoria designed.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it,” the actress recalled. “That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn chimed in, adding, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

How Long Have Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Been Together?

Nicola and Brooklyn first started dating in October 2019, but took their romance public in January 2020. In July of that year, the couple announced that they had quietly gotten engaged a month prior.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!” Victoria shared via Instagram in July 2020 when congratulating the happy couple. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x.”

Nicola and Brooklyn officially walked down the aisle in April of this year.

“I was actually pretty relaxed about the whole thing,” Victoria told U.K.’s The Telegraph of her outfit at the wedding during a June interview. “It was Nicole and Brooklyn’s day, not about us. I just wanted to feel comfortable — and I knew it would be warm.”