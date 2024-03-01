Brittany Cartwright is spending time with her young son, Cruz, amid her separation from husband Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules alum gave their little boy a sweet feature on Instagram after announcing the news of their split.

“My Everything,” Brittany, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 29, alongside a boomerang of a smiling Cruz, 2, standing next to a backyard playground.

Brittany’s post with her son came on the same day that she revealed that she and Jax, 44, had separated after four years of marriage.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” she said on the couple’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. ”I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys. On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year.”

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Brittany then announced, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

The reality TV star added that she was “taking one day at a time.”

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz,” she noted.

After Brittany’s podcast announcement, Jax alluded that his relationship with his wife was on the mend, telling Page Six that they were “together.”

“She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now,” the VPR alum added.

However, the publication noted that Jax wasn’t wearing his wedding ring when he spoke to them, and that the estranged couple was seen at separate residences the same day. He said their breakup was “all fresh and new” and that they were trying to “figure it out,” but the split was “not divorce.”

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” Jax said. “It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to reassess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Jax and Brittany met in Las Vegas in 2015. Their relationship was serious before VPR season 4 began, as Brittany had moved to Los Angeles to live with the Michigan native. The couple briefly split in 2017 when Jax cheated on Brittany with fellow SUR worker Faith Stowers, but they reunited later that year. They got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot a year later. Jax and Brittany welcomed Cruz in 2021.