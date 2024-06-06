The intervention was not to be. After some disturbing incidents, Britney Spears’ mother and younger sister were geared up to confront the 42-year-old and try to force her to move back with them to Louisiana. But when the time came, the mom of two would not budge. “She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her.”

The “Toxic” singer has reason to be concerned. Sources have exclusively told In Touch there have been plans to get Britney back under a conservatorship — three years after she was freed from one in which her father, Jamie, controlled every aspect of her personal life.

“She was kept a ‘prisoner’ for 13 years, the way she tells it,” says an insider. “She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family.”