Unfriendly exes? Britney Spears appeared to call out her ex-husband Kevin Federline in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, has been known to share her candid thoughts on Instagram, while her latest post directly targeted Kevin, 44. “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!! And as my brother’s best friend shows up to support a very pregnant woman in Vegas because he felt and PLAYED IT OFF TALKING AND EATING ICE ALL NIGHT,” Britney allegedly wrote in a since deleted post on Thursday, April, 21 according to The Blast.

The hitmaker claimed she later received a text that read, “If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you.”

“Since I hadn’t seen him in a while, I already knew it was over,” Britney continued in the post. “I had my baby and went out literally 2 times with Paris [Hilton], and it was all over the news like I was a party girl.”

“Whatever … it’s over now and I’ve made my peace with it,” she added. “Although writing my book is actually hard after speaking for 2 hours each time to this lovely lady trying to create drafts. I cry for 2 days afterwards and I’m like ‘Jesus Christ !!! I’ve been through it but it’s INCREDIBLY CLEANSING yet hard …'”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Shortly after Britney shared the post, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that the singer’s claims are “completely the opposite of what’s true.” He added, “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

“That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day,” the attorney continued.

Noting that Kevin believes Britney can live her life how she wants to, Mark said, “But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”

A rep for Kevin did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share sons together, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

The Crossroads actress posted and then deleted the claims weeks after she announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Britney wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on April 11.

“Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have. It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” the Grammy Award winner continued. “Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

Shortly after Britney shared the happy news, Kevin issued a public statement congratulating his ex. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” Mark told NBC News on the same day as the announcement. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”