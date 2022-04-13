She’s got this! Britney Spears reflected on motherhood amid her pregnancy with her and fiancé Sam Asghari’s first child together.

“My thought this morning was, ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake,’” the “Gimme More” artist penned in a lengthy message that she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 13. “Will I be thoughtful enough? Will I be instinctive enough?”

Britney then recalled how the overwhelming attention she received early in her career “destroyed [her] when [she] first became a mother.”

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24,” the mom of two continued. “I thought about it last night. I was a baby raising two babies with 17 cars outside my house!!!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I do know from the outside by what was said in the news, people were like, ‘WTF is going on with her???’ … So, I woke up this morning saying to myself, ‘Do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy???’ And I mean it!!!”

While she admitted her fears, Britney reassured herself “it’s going to be OK!!!” and realized she should “just be me and stop trying so hard!!!”

In her post, the “Circus” singer revealed a memory from her childhood, which involved her mom, Lynne Spears.

“My mom and I always butted heads,” Britney wrote. “If anyone was sick, she would talk on the phone with a doctor for 40 minutes before using her own brain. But let’s be MINDFUL and talk about it! Now ME … I always got judged and was told I was doing the wrong thing. Yet when I was 8 years old and had no lie a 104.3 fever … my mom came in there only one time and I knocked the fever [out] myself!!!! In Los Angeles, it’s about the children, but at the time I was growing up, it was all about respecting your parents.”

She then compared the memory to how she cared for her son Jayden when he had a high fever when he was 9 years old. Britney shares him and other son Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.

Just three days before her reflective post, the “Womanizer” pop star announced she was expecting her first child with Sam, 28.

“So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Britney revealed in her note that she posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11.

Britney and Sam first met in October 2016 while filming her music video for “Slumber Party.” They began dating shortly afterward. The Iran native supported her throughout her 2021 conservatorship battle, which she was involuntarily placed under in 2008. During Britney’s June 2021 court testimony, she expressed her desire to marry and to expand her family.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she told the judge at the time. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant … I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so.”