Defending his woman! Britney Spears has been the target of lots of criticism over the years, especially on Instagram. But when she took to Instagram on Saturday, December 14, to show off her beautiful Christmas tree, she called out the haters and trolls who leave “mean comments” on her posts — and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, made sure to come to her defense.

“Happy holidays friends!!!! I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!!” Britney, 38, wrote in the caption of her festive Christmas tree Instagram post. “If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!!!!!”

Her man showed his support in the comments. “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture 🤔 #haterplease,” the 25-year-old wrote.

Britney has been romantically linked to the hunky personal trainer since 2016, but Britney didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until New Year’s Day in 2017. Since then, Sam has been Britney’s No. 1 supporter, and an insider exclusively told In Touch that Sam has helped the “Toxic” singer get through some particularly tough family issues this past year.

“Sam has been taking her on hikes in picturesque locations and running outdoors to try to combat the stress. They both love doing things like that. Britney wouldn’t normally feel comfortable hiking in a public spot, but Sam makes her feel safe,” a source said back in September. “They spend a lot of time outdoors and will go walking in her neighborhood at the park and do ‘normal’ things. That’s what she really craves, normalcy.”

And it looks like they’ll be able to bond even more and create more memories during the 2019 holiday season. “I got family out here, I got my girlfriend,” he told Entertainment Tonight about their holiday plans back in October. “So we’re gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend.”