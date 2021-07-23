Chiming in? Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus appeared to shade costar Kailyn Lowry for being a “hypocrite” amid drama between Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

Briana, 27, shared a series of cryptic messages shortly after Kailyn, 29, and Javi, 28, went on Instagram Live together to discuss his alleged dispute with Lauren, 29, earlier this week. Following their conversation, Briana shared definitions for the words “audacity, corny, imposter and dumb bitch” via Instagram Stories, all seemingly in response to Kailyn venting about Lauren online.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Briana and Kailyn have been feuding for years because they both previously dated Javi, leading many fans to speculate the cryptic posts were about none other than the Pride Over Pity author.

“Stop projecting,” the Teen Mom 3 alum continued in a separate message, alongside a quote, reading, “Whatever the toxic person accused you of being or doing is a direct confession of what they are and what THEY have done.” Briana went on to share information about “narcissists” and what triggers them.

“A narcissist thinks they have the right to mistreat and hurt you, but you don’t have the right to react or stand up for yourself,” the quote began.

Kailyn and Javi shared their thoughts about what allegedly went down with Lauren. In Touch previously confirmed that a 911 call was made regarding a “domestic-related matter” on the evening of Tuesday, July 20.

Authorities did not confirm that Javi and Lauren were the people involved in the incident. However, Lauren told The Sun that Javi “made a false accusation” and “called the police hours after he left my home” when questioned about the alleged dispute. No charges were filed, and no arrests were made, officials said.

“I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people,” Kailyn said on Instagram Live before Javi joined the chat. “So, Lauren, this one is for you.”

Instagram; Shutterstock; Instagram

“You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son, and I know that was true,” she claimed. “This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this,” Kailyn continued. “Be real. Own your s–t like the rest of us.”

After Javi hopped on the call, he claimed that Lauren had people “fooled” and hinted there is more to the story. “If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need,” the 16 & Pregnant alum said. “I hope people see who she really is.”

Lauren did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Briana appears to be siding with Lauren amid the costar drama. “Y’all have me cracking the f–k up,” Briana wrote with laughing emojis after sharing the cryptic messages. “I love y’all and see y’all comments and I am in tears tonight.”