For the greater good. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus said she “puts her feelings aside” to coparent her daughters, Nova and Stella, with exes Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez.

“I am allowed to have my own opinion and I am also allowed to express it. I’ve always had my reservations when it comes to people who are not consistent,” the MTV alum, 26, wrote in a post via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6.

Briana revealed she chooses to put her children first and always makes sure they are surrounded by love. “Not once have I said ‘no’ to Nova or Stella when it comes to seeing their other side of the family,” the TV personality added.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

The reality star shares 9-year-old Nova with Devoin and 3-year-old Stella with Luis. Fans took notice of her message one day after she took to Twitter to gush over how happy she is with the new man in her life, Orlando-based tattoo artist Javi.

“I can’t believe I used to beg and fight for someone’s attention and now I get everything I ever fought about on a [silver] platter. Life is wild and I should’ve known God had better things in store for me,” the mom of two shared.

Briana said she used to “bawl [her] eyes out” in past relationships and it has made her truly “appreciate” finding a strong connection at this point in her life.

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

“I feel so happy. I feel like I am at home,” she wrote on October 5 following her 2019 split from John Rodriguez. Briana also revealed she will be getting some fresh ink from her man down the line. “My bf is so talented I can’t wait for him to start my sleeve,” the star shared with her followers alongside pics of his work.

In September, Briana blasted MTV for only choosing to air certain scenes from her life on the show. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things,” she vented weeks after Devoin revealed he, too, was upset with the editing. “Lol MTV rather share with America that Briana got burned by captain underpants [with an STD] … but won’t share none of my well-doings,” he wrote in a tweet.

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, Briana shared an update on her relationship with ex Luis. “I will tolerate Luis for Stella’s sake. Is there anything that will ever happen between us again? Most definitely not,” she exclusively told In Touch. “He is the father of my child, so I don’t want to talk badly [about] him.”