New gym partner? Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus got flirty with costar Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, on Instagram in the midst of their ongoing feud.

“When we gonna work out together [eyes emoji] [hot face emoji] lmao,” Briana, 26, commented on a video Chris, 26, shared of his workout at a local gym in Delaware. Shortly after Briana shared her steamy comment, Chris disabled comments on the post.

Courtesy of @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

The Florida resident’s post came just hours after Kailyn, 28, reignited their social media fight on Tuesday, September 22, after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2. In a scene from the MTV show, Briana revealed she tested positive for an STD shortly after hooking up with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez, who is the father of her youngest daughter, Stella. Kailyn was live-tweeting during the show and after Briana opened up about her chlamydia diagnosis, Kail seemingly subtweeted Briana in her reaction to the scene.

“Karma’s a bitch,” the Pennsylvania native tweeted. Briana took her message as shade, so she responded with a clap back of her own. “YA BABYDADDYYYY WANNA LOVE ME,” Bri wrote in a since-deleted tweet shared by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

This isn’t the first time Briana and Chris have interacted with each other via social media. During another social media spat with Kail in March, Briana joked about hooking up with the father of Kail’s youngest sons, Lux and Creed.

“You know what would make for good television? If you went after Chris. Imagine all the drama! This season would be lit. Secure the bag, girl. Get those ratings up!” one fan, who sided with Bri in the fight, wrote at the time. “What’s his Twitter? LMAO,” Bri responded.

Although Briana previously said she would never be interested in hooking up with or dating Chris, they sparked rumors again in August when Chris “liked” one of Bri’s sexy selfies on Instagram. Despite the speculation, Chris denied anything was going on between him and the New York native.

“It was one picture, bro. One picture. Are you butthurt about one picture?” Chris told fans in an Instagram Live at the time. “At the time I was being petty. I can admit it, at the time I was being petty. I was angry. It happens. I’m a human. Y’all like pictures every day. S–t I do too. I just came across a picture I liked.”