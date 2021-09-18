What happened to Gabby Petito? The Long Island native, 22, was reported missing on September 11 after she embarked on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in July. After Laundrie, 23, returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without Petito, her family became concerned about her whereabouts. Keep reading to find out what happened leading up to her disappearance and get updates.

Who Is Gabby Petito?

She is a 22-year-old student and Florida resident who is originally from Long Island.

What Happened to Her?

In July 2021, Petito and her fiancé, Laundrie, packed up her 2012 Ford Transit van and went on a road trip to visit national parks, as part of the “van life” movement on social media. Petito was last seen traveling in the Grand Teton and Yellowstone areas of Wyoming. They had also visited states like Kansas, Colorado, and Utah along the way.

AP/Shutterstock

During a stop in Moab, Utah, local police had an encounter with Petito and Laundrie. At the time, the couple was described as having been “engaged in some sort of altercation,” according to a report released by the Moab City Police Department.

On August 12, officers responded to a call near the Moonflower Community Cooperative for a domestic incident in which a “male had been observed to have assaulted the female,” ABC News 4 reported. The couple drove off after the alleged altercation, but police caught up with their van near the entrance to Arches National Park.

When cops pulled them over, they observed Petito crying “uncontrollably.” Laundrie told officers they had been traveling together in their van for several months and it “created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.” During their argument in Moab, Laundrie said he tried to separate Petito from him so they could “both calm their emotions,” but Petito had “gone into a manic state” because she thought he “was going to leave her in Moab without a ride.”

Courtesy of Gabby Petito/Instagram (2)

Laundrie then claimed Petito then began to slap him, so he pushed her away to avoid being slapped. Petito lost her balance but was still able to allegedly scratch his face. Despite the alleged altercation, the couple told law enforcement that they were in love and did not want to press charges. Police determined that the incident was not domestic violence, but caused by a mental or emotional health “break.”

When Was Petito Reported Missing?

While Petito’s last text message to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30. On September 1, Laundrie returned to the home he and Petito shared with his parents in North Port, Florida. The Petito family reported Gabby as missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on September 11.

Laundrie Becomes a Person of Interest

On September 15, the North Port police released a statement confirming Petito’s fiancé was a person of interest.

Courtesy Gabby Petito/Instagram

Laundrie Allegedly Goes Missing

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police told the New York Post on September 1.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 800-CALL-FBI.