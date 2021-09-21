Authorities announced the body found in Grand Teton National Park has been identified as missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito in a statement on Tuesday, September 21.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” a press release tweeted by the official Twitter account for FBI Denver read. “The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

#UPDATE: Investigators from #FBIDenver, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Ofc, Teton County Search & Rescue, and Jackson Police Dept searched for evidence in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park & Bridger-Teton National Forest. pic.twitter.com/l3PfIRBAtB — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation,” added FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions.”

The whereabouts of Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, still remain unknown after he was named a Person of Interest in the case. “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI,” Schneider concluded his statement.

The Long Island native was first reported missing on September 11 after she began a cross-country trip with Laundrie in July, most of which they documented on social media. He later returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without Petito but in their 2012 Ford Transit van and was said to be uncooperative when questioned.

Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, later told In Touch that Laundrie was “useless” in the investigation before his own disappearance. “You know what. Forget helping at this point. We know that he’s a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest right now,” Joe said about Laundrie on September 17. “There are ways that he could turn around, through his parents or whoever knows something in that house that can give us information without incriminating somebody. I don’t care right now. I want my daughter. The entire planet is invested in this and looking for her and there are three people in North Port who haven’t lifted a finger.”

Courtesy of Gabby Petito/Instagram

Laundrie was last seen leaving his parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s Florida home on September 14, attorney Steven Bertolino told CBS News four days before a search warrant was executed to search the home. “The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police, told the New York Post on September 17.

On September 19, human remains believed to be Petito’s were found and the following day, authorities searched the Laundrie home by obtaining a warrant. While scouring the property for clues, a hard drive was discovered containing some of Petito’s last text messages to her family.

Following the search, the FBI tweeted on September 20 that “no further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”