Actor Brian Austin Green is clapping back against being called a “bad” dad by an Instagram follower after he defended ex-wife Megan Fox against a claim she made their three young sons dress in girls’ clothing.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, 49, shared an Instagram story on Thursday, June 16, where he copied a message from his comments where a user wrote “U are a bad father.” Brian wrote underneath, “People like this have lost their minds.”

“Why anyone thinks it’s morally okay to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy,” the Los Angeles native wrote, adding, “Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”

Megan became a trending topic after former Tennessee Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted a photo on Saturday, June 10, of the Transformers star with her sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, who were sporting long hair and wearing makeup. Noah was wearing a pink shirt that read “strong girls.”

Robby went on to claim that he used to live in the same gated community as the former couple and saw two of their kids have a “full on breakdown” at a local park after being “forced” by their mom “to wear girls’ clothes.”

MEGA

The Jennifer’s Body star fired back the following day, reposting his tweet to her Instagram while calling him a “clout chaser.” She then wrote, “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

Megan added, “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” while telling Robby, “you f–ked with the wrong witch.”

Brian came to Megan’s defense, telling TMZ that what Robby claimed was a “totally bogus story.” He continued, “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”

Megan revealed in an April 2022 interview with Glamour that her sons have been raised to embrace inclusivity.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about 2, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” she explained. “From the time (my children) were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Megan also acknowledged that her children still face challenges when it comes to dressing the way they choose. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children,” she said. “I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them.”