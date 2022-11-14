Happily in love! Brian Austin Green says marriage to his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, is “absolutely in the cards” during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

While the Desperate Housewives actor adds that a proposal will happen “when it happens,” the new parents are “in no rush for it.”

“We don’t look at it as like, it is a necessity for our relationship because it’s gonna somehow make things stronger and better,” Brian, 49, explains while promoting his partnership with Depend and their Stand Strong For Men’s Health program.

“We’re absolutely in this moment that we’re in right now,” he tells In Touch. “We are getting ready to move into a new house that will be ours. So the process is moving forward at the pace that it’s supposed to.”

The former teen heartthrob teamed up for the men’s health cause as he and the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, welcomed their first child together, an adorable son named Zane, in June. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum is already a father to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox and Kassius, 20, who he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

“I feel like I owe it to my kids to be around as long as possible,” he continues. “Obviously, there are unforeseen things and things that you can’t have no control over so that’s just part of life. But the things that you do have control over, as far as going in and getting screenings and being proactive and trying to take the best care of yourself, you can do those things.”

Brian and Sharna‘s first coffee date was amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A success, they just celebrated their two-year milestone.

“Looking back on it, it was an unbelievable opportunity … I think [it] really helped us connect in a way that we hadn’t with other people that we had been with before,” the dad of five says of the unique way their relationship sparked. “Connection, it was much more of a physical thing before then but just in that time period, it sort of forced you to have to connect in a different way and I think in a really positive, amazing way. It was just great for us.”

Coming out of his previous relationship, the Los Angeles native admits he didn’t want “to date again the same way” and wanted it “to be as human as possible,” adding that Sharna felt similarly.

“We didn’t have that sort of honeymoon period early on,” he gushes of the Australian beauty. “You’ve painted a picture of who you think the other person wants to see, but then after six months, you’re traveling and you’re spending more time with that person and then you start seeing things that they weren’t showing you at first and you start butting heads and clashing with it all. We never had that because from the very beginning we sat down, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s talk about some of our worst traits.’”