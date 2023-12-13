bradley cooper daughter lea at maestro premiere photos

Bradley Cooper was joined by his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Maestro on Tuesday, December 12. The actor, who shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk, proudly posed for photos with his little girl on the red carpet.

“Fatherhood is … everything changed,” Bradley, 48, previously gushed. “Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being.”

While Bradley and Irina, 37, generally try to keep Lea out of the public eye, the little one looked happy and comfortable as she took pictures at the event.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for photos of Bradley and Lea at the Maestro premiere!