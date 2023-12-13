Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
bradley cooper daughter lea at maestro premiere photos

Getty (2)

Bradley Cooper Brings His and Irina Shayk’s Adorable Daughter Lea to ‘Maestro’ Premiere [Photos]

News
Dec 13, 2023 11:49 am·
By
Picture

Bradley Cooper was joined by his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Maestro on Tuesday, December 12. The actor, who shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk, proudly posed for photos with his little girl on the red carpet.

“Fatherhood is … everything changed,” Bradley, 48, previously gushed. “Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being.”

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars
 See Bradley Cooper’s Star-Studded Dating History Amid Irina Shayk Rumors

While Bradley and Irina, 37, generally try to keep Lea out of the public eye, the little one looked happy and comfortable as she took pictures at the event.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for photos of Bradley and Lea at the Maestro premiere!

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture