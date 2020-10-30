Moving on? Brad Pitt‘s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, broke her silence just hours after news broke of their split on Wednesday, October 28. “Hang in there just for a little bit longer,” the 27-year-old captioned a pair of Instagram photos of herself lying in bed.

Earlier that day, Us Weekly confirmed the duo decided to go their separate ways after only two months of dating — but an insider told In Touch the legendary actor, 56, was “upset” about the breakup.

“Nicole was the one who cooled things. She let Brad down easy, explaining that his life was way too complicated right now,” the source explained about her decision. “Brad was really into her and can’t catch a break it seems.“

However, it seems the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star is moving forward from the short-lived relationship. “Brad doesn’t try to have any regrets, he looks at the bright side and at least, he had fun while it lasted,” the insider noted about his fling with the model. “But he definitely thinks he and Nicole could have worked.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November 2019 when they attended Kanye West‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl together alongside Brad’s close pal and former costar Alia Shawkat. However, it was clear things really started to heat up for Brad and Nicole in August 2020 when they were seen arriving at Paris–Le Bourget Airport — and subsequently traveled to Château Miraval.

The estate in the south of France was purchased by the actor and his then-girlfriend Angelina Jolie in 2008. The former couple married at the lavish property in 2014 — so the message seemed clear when Brad brought Nicole there. “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Courtesy of Nicole Poturalski/Instagram

Over the summer, it seemed the pair had really hit it off. “Not only has Brad fallen for her beauty; Nicole is young, carefree, fun to be around and intelligent,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air.” Onto the next one, then!