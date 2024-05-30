Natalie Portman has always had a great rapport with Brad Pitt on screen and off – and he’s helping her pick up the pieces after her divorce. The actor and his own current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are assisting Natalie with finding a new man, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Natalie isn’t crying in her soup over the situation with her divorce,” the insider reveals. “Quite the contrary, Natalie is proud of how decisive she has been about splitting with Ben [Millepied] and protecting her kids from a drawn-out fight. She’s turning the page and not looking back.”

However, the Oscar winner had a “very small social circle” amid her marriage, so she’s prioritizing “rebuilding her social life from the ground up” now, according to the insider. “That’s where somebody like Brad comes in,” the source adds. “Despite their age difference, Brad and Natalie have been friends for around 15 years, and members of their business teams are very close too.”

The A-listers have had a “vague plan to capitalize on their connection” by starring in a big film together, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet. “Right now Natalie needs Brad as a friend more than a colleague,” the insider adds. “And of course that means Ines is along for the ride. She’s so laid back and basically up for anything.”

The source also says, “Brad is proud of his track record of setting people up, and thanks to his new sober, AA-oriented lifestyle, he has a lot of wildly successful friends who are in the exact same spot Natalie is: starting over and trying to build a new life.”

Natalie, 42, and Benjamin, 46, finalized their divorce in February, less than one year after she filed for divorce in July 2023. Her quiet divorce filing came two months after reports surfaced that the choreographer had an extramarital affair.

The exes were married for 12 years at the time of their split. They met on the set of Black Swan in 2009 and Natalie was pregnant with their first child the following year. A rep confirmed that the duo had gotten engaged at the end of 2010, and they welcomed a son, Aleph, in 2011 ahead of their wedding later that summer. Their daughter, Amalia, was born in 2017.

The No Strings Attached star has not commented on the end of her marriage and said all the speculation surrounding her divorce has been “terrible.” “I have no desire to contribute to it,” she told Vanity Fair in February.