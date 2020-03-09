Doting daddy. Brad Pitt reportedly decided not to attend the 2020 BAFTA Awards so he could be close to his daughter as she underwent surgery in Los Angeles. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor skipped the star-studded event in London on February 2, which allowed him to be there when she needed him, according to Us Weekly.

Margot Robbie showed up on behalf of the star for the highly anticipated event. This heartwarming development comes shortly after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, revealed two of their daughters recently underwent surgery. She confirmed Zahara was one of them.

The Maleficent actress, 44, shared the news in an article for Time magazine, revealing how both of the girls “are recovering well.” The mother of six also gushed over her children’s bravery in the penned essay, which was released on International Women’s Day.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” the Oscar-winning actress admitted, noting how they discussed her decision to share this story with the world and the girls approved of it.

“They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of,” she explained.

Jolie also discussed how the girls both showed each other support. “My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time,” she wrote. “I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

The filmmaker even praised her boys for helping out and being “sweet“ during the tough process. Jolie and Pitt, 56, share six children together: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, as well as the twins, Vivienne and Knox, both 11.

While the Fight Club actor was in L.A. amid his daughter’s surgery, he also spent some “quality time“ with Maddox since the teen was visiting at the time, a source told In Touch exclusively. The insider claims Pitt is “slowly” repairing their strained relationship and is “glad” to be making progress.