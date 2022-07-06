Brad Pitt claims he has a condition that causes him to not remember people’s faces, a disorder known as prosopagnosia. As a result, his “face blindness” has made him wonder if others think he is “remote and aloof, inaccessible, self-absorbed,” especially in social settings.

“Nobody believes me!” the 58-year-old actor revealed in his August 2022 GQ cover story. The interviewer told Brad that their spouse has the same condition, to which the Oscar winner responded, “I wanna meet another.”

Brad hasn’t been officially diagnosed by a physician with prosopagnosia, but nearly a decade ago he brought up the symptoms he suffers in a 2013 interview with Esquire. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” he told the publication, adding, “Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star claimed he tried “copping” to his facial blindness condition in the past but instead it “piss[ed] more people off.” He told the outlet, “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’”

“I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested … That’s why I stay at home,” Brad continued, adding that he found facial features to be a “mystery” to him.

The National Institute for Neurological Disorders defines prosopagnosia as “characterized by the inability to recognize faces.”

“Depending upon the degree of impairment, some people with prosopagnosia may only have difficulty recognizing a familiar face. Others will be unable to discriminate between unknown faces, while still others may not even be able to distinguish a face as being different from an object,” the site’s definition explains, adding, “Some people with the disorder are unable to recognize their own face.”

As for the prognosis, the institute says that “Prosopagnosia can be socially crippling. Individuals with the disorder often have difficulty recognizing family members and close friends. They often use other ways to identify people, such as relying on voice, clothing, or unique physical attributes, but these are not as effective as recognizing a face.”