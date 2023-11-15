Looking effortlessly cool as usual in aviator sunglasses and a classic white T-shirt that showed off his rippling biceps, Brad Pitt leaned casually against his brand-new custom motorcycle in a photo recently shared on Instagram. Just like his Benjamin Button character, marveled one commenter, “he’s aging in re- verse,” while another fan called him “stunningly beautiful,” and noted that “he looks relaxed and healthy.”

He definitely is. “Brad is in a great spot in his life,” a source says of the actor, who’s managing his addiction issues and nearing the end of a seven-year legal battle with his ex, Angelina Jolie, as he moves on with his new love of a year and a half, Ines de Ramon. “He’s turning 60 in December — he’s going to have a star-studded blowout celebration — and he feels good about it. It’s been a long road, but he’s finally happy again.”

Ines is a big part of that. The pair, who packed on the PDA all night at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in L.A. on November 4, “are going strong,” says the source. Brad spent the summer traveling, at his beloved Chateau Miraval in France and holed up in his newly purchased $40 million “castle” in Carmel, California, with Ines, 33. “It’s so fun and easy between them, especially because they have similar interests and mutual friends. They’ve grown really close. Until Brad met Ines, he hadn’t realized how truly lonely he was; and after fighting with Angelina for so long, he feels like he deserves this.”

It took him more than seven years, but he’s truly moved on. “He never thought they would get to this point, but after lots of therapy and introspection, Brad is working to make peace with Angelina,” the source says of the mother of his children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. “He wants his kids to see their parents get along before he introduces them to Ines.”

It’s a miracle he’s gotten to this point. “The split from Angelina was devastating in so many ways,” the source says. “There were times he thought it would never end and he would lose everything in this fight. But he finally made it to the other side.”