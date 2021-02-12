Let the countdown begin! Blake Shelton teased his “wedding date” with fiancée Gwen Stefani after revealing his weight loss plans.

During an interview on “The Ride with Kimo and Heather” on KFROG, the “Minimum Wage“ singer, 44, said he hasn’t started losing weight. “Oh god no! Of course I want to.” He further explained, “The good thing for me is we haven’t set a wedding date, so I don’t have to start yet!”

Blake cheekily added, “I don’t want to lose the weight for no good reason. I’m not going to waste my time losing weight for no good reason,” he said. “I gotta leave it tacked on till the end.”

In January, the country crooner revealed on Luke Bryan‘s “Party Barn Radio” show that he’s aiming to lose 10 pounds. “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” he divulged at the time. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

Previously, Blake was married to Miranda Lambert. Following their divorce in 2015, he admitted he shed some unwanted pounds and detailed how he did it in an interview with CMT.

“I would like to sit here and tell you I’ve been exercising, but I haven’t been,” he said, just two months after their split. “I push mow my lawn,” he continued, though he joked he’s got enough money to have a riding mower.

“One day, in the middle of crisis and chaos in my personal life, I walked out and I was just thinking, ‘What’s going on in my life?'” the “God’s Country” artist asked. “[And] what the hell is going on with my yard?! Are you kidding me, it’s like 3-feet tall out here.” He added that mowing his own lawn helped him lose 20 pounds.

These days, The Voice coach is happily engaged to Gwen, 51, though he’s not sure how he got so lucky.

During an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday, February 11, host Stephen Colbert joked about the unlikely pairing. “I’ll tell you something that surprises a lot of people, and I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, is that you’re engaged to Gwen Stefani!” he quipped. “What the hell is going on?”

“Nobody is more shocked about this than I am,” Blake laughed. “I mean, I know it makes no sense. I can see that you’re looking at that picture right now going, What the hell has happened?”

When Stephen added that he assumed Gwen “lost a bet,” Blake encouraged the comedian to keep at it. “Bring it on, I can take it, I can take it,” he said. “Trust me, I understand. You can’t blame me for jumping at the opportunity, though,” to which the host agreed.

Here’s hoping the couple gets to walk down the aisle soon!