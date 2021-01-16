Blake Shelton Reveals Weight Loss Plans Ahead of Gwen Stefani Wedding: ‘I Have to Do It’
He means business! Country starrevealed he wants to before tying the knot with his fiancée, .
During an appearance on friend‘s on Apple Music, the “One Margarita” singer, 44, asked his pal how likely it would be for him to lose 20 pounds prior to his nuptials — to which Blake, 44, replied that there was a 10 out of 10 chance.
“I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” thejudge said on Thursday, January 14. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”
Blakein September 2020 that he felt like he had “gained 117 pounds” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He and his fellow Voice judge, 51, have been quarantining in Oklahoma together, and despite his efforts, Blake has yet to see the results he is looking for.
The couple is “planning two weddings,” the source explained, noting everyone in attendance will be tested for COVID-19 beforehand. “The first will be small with family. That’s when they’ll officially exchange vows. Gwen would love to have a Christmas wedding with the family there.”
After the pandemic is over, “the big ceremony and party will take place,” the insider added. “They’re hoping it’ll be next year at their new Encino home because it’s easily accessible for their celebrity friends and the perfect setting. The house is gorgeous!”
The pairin October 2020 after nearly five years of dating.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!