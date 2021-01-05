Shrugging off the haters. Blake Shelton reacted to backlash over his “Minimum Wage” lyrics after some called the song “tone-deaf” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When your fans, @RonnieDunn and @sammyhagar have your back, it’s gonna be a good year,” the country crooner, 44, tweeted on Monday, January 4. “Bring it on, 2021.”

When your fans, @RonnieDunn and @sammyhagar have your back it’s gonna be a good year. Bring it on 2021. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 5, 2021

Blake was referring to Ronnie’s lengthy social media post defending Gwen Stefani‘s fiancé in light of so many people being out of work.

“The ‘beef’ is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this country,” the member of Brooks and Dunn began. “Now, they want to attack country singers for being successful. I slept on a mattress on the floor in a musician friend’s spare bedroom and played BEER JOINTS / DIVE BARS for years before I ever made a $100. Most country singers pay dues and go through things to become successful that no sane human being would.”

“I grew up poor. My father was a truck driver, avid country music fan and oilfield worker all his life,” the 67-year-old continued. “My mother worked a ‘minimum wage’ job as a small-town bank teller to help support a family with four kids. The entire world wants to hitch a free ride on the American Dream. Those that don’t want to diminish or destroy it. Read the full lyrics to Blake’s song. Hell, I wish I’d written it.”

Fans took aim at the Grammy nominee after he initially performed the song on NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special on Dec. 31. The lyrics include, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” and, “You can make a one bedroom apartment feel like a house up on the hill.”

After watching it, one user tweeted, “Blake Shelton singing, ‘Your love could make a man feel rich on minimum wage’ just cements the fact that rich people have absolutely no f–king clue,” while another asked, “Does anyone else find Blake Shelton’s ‘Minimum Wage’ song to be incredibly tone-deaf to our country’s current state?”

In 2019 alone, Forbes magazine reported Blake raked in $32 million, making him the 4th highest-paid country star of the year. In May, he and Gwen, 51, shelled out $13.2 million for a mansion in Encino, California, which sits on a 1.6-acre lot and spans approximately 13,000 square feet. The Voice judge also owns property in his native Oklahoma, where he and the No Doubt alum spent the early part of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though Blake is seemingly unfazed by the ordeal, others still aren’t happy. “A mega-millionaire romanticizing minimum wage is peak 2020,” a third (former) fan tweeted. “Blake Shelton can go f–k himself.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.