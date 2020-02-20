We can’t get enough of these two! Blake Shelton surprised girlfriend Gwen Stefani at her Las Vegas show and elated fans with their unexpected duet of “Nobody But You.” Concertgoers rejoiced as the duo hit the stage on Wednesday, February 19.

Blake, 43, and the 50-year-old looked lovingly into each other’s eyes as they sang to one another in videos taken by onlookers. As they belted their last note, the blonde beauty jumped into her man’s arms Notebook-style.



Prior to their shocking performance, Gwen took to her Instagram Story to gush over her unexpected visitor. “Hello, I’m in Vegas and look who came to see me!” she said before panning the camera to her pal. Blake’s distinct voice could be heard in the background. In another clip, the handsome hunk can be seen embracing his travel buddy.

It’s no surprise Gwen and Blake struggle to stay apart for long, these two always look so in love when hitting the scene. Back in January, the couple was all over each other at the Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party. The country star “kept smiling and couldn’t keep his hands off of her,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively, adding, “Blake looked so proud to be with her.” For Gwen’s part, she had a “massive smile on her face.”

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock

While photographers tried to grab snaps of the couple, they were itching to get to the festivities and enjoy some quality time. “They were just in their own little worlds holding hands and so excited to get inside to the party,” the source said.

Of course, the A-list couple performed their new hit at the 2020 Grammys. Their chemistry on stage was unparalleled as Blake strummed his guitar while Gwen belted out the beautiful lyrics. The song clearly means so much to the pair. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the chorus reads.

Both Gwen and Blake have raved about their new track and shared cute videos jamming to the tune. They even shared a high-five to celebrate its success. Maybe a joint album will be next? Fingers crossed!