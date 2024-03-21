Bethenny Frankel slammed trolls that criticized her parenting choices and commented on how her teenage daughter, Bryn, dresses.

“Some people think it’s their business how I parent and how my daughter dresses,” Bethenny, 53, began in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, March 20. “I have the most beautiful, thoughtful, caring, loving, spiritual, sensitive, darling, loving, smart human being for a child and that takes work.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum said that Bryn is “nearly perfect,” adding that she has worked “very hard” to raise her daughter right.

“You can criticize my looks, my career, my choices, my words, but the one thing you cannot criticize is my parenting,” Bethenny continued. “It is the most important thing to me. I cherish it, and I am on the case.”

She told her haters to “take a seat,” adding, “I will come to your house, and I will f–k you up myself.”

“This may feel aggressive and I do not believe in physical altercation but when it comes to protecting my daughter do not cross me,” Bethenny wrote in the caption of the post, which concluded with the hashtags “mom life,” “motherhood,” “parenting, “daughter love” and “momma bear.”

Bethenny confronted her haters while she and Bryn were on vacation in Australia. The Bravo star was sharing frequent updates from the getaway on social media, including photos of Bryn in several outfits.

She shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she married in 2010. The exes split in 2012, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021.

While Bethenny’s love for Bryn is clear, the teenager has also been open about her close relationship with her mother. She even admitted that having Bethenny as a parent has been “crazy” while appearing on The Today Show in June 2023.

One month earlier, Bethenny penned a touching tribute to Bryn on her 13th birthday. “I may work hard in business but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect.”

“I can’t believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all around good she is,” the “Just B” podcast host continued. “She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her. Happy 13th birthday to my sweet angel Bryn. You have given me everything I have ever needed in this lifetime and I am so grateful.”