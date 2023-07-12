Making bank! Bethenny Frankel has worked hard for her money and she’s not afraid to show it. From her reality TV career to her many business endeavors, she has proven that putting in the work pays off. Keep scrolling to find out the former reality star’s net worth, find out how she makes a living and more.

What Is Bethenny Frankel’s Net Worth?

Bethenny has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

H2: What Does Bethenny Frankel Do For a Living?

The New York native is best known for being an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. She left the show after the third season, though returned for season seven and remained on the show until season 11.

She has starred on the spinoffs Bethenny Ever After from 2010 until 2012 and Bethenny & Fredrik in 2018. Additionally, the Bravo alum hosted the daytime talk show Bethenny from 2013 until 2014 and the HBO Max reality competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny in 2021.

How Else Does Bethenny Frankel Make Money?

Bethenny isn’t just a reality star, but is also a successful author, entrepreneur and podcast host.

In 2009, Bethenny created a prepackaged margarita line called Skinnygirl Margarita. She then founded her company, Skinnygirl, and the cocktail line, Skinnygirl Cocktails. The company has since created products that include candy, deli meat, sweeteners, popcorn, salad dressings, shapewear, jeans and apparel.

Bethenny eventually sold the cocktail line in 2011 to Beam Global for a whopping $120 million.

She published her first book, Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting, in 2009.

The former TV personality has since published The Skinnygirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life (2009), Body by Bethenny: Body-sculpting Workouts to Unleash Your SkinnyGirl (2010), A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life (2011), Skinnydipping: A Novel (2012), Skinnygirl Solutions: Simple Ideas, Extraordinary Results (2014), Cookie Meets Peanut (2014), Skinnygirl Cocktails : 100 Fabulous and Flirty Cocktail Recipes and Party Foods for Any Occasion, Without the Guilt (2014) and I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To: 10 Rules for Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After (2016).

In addition to sharing tips in her books, Bethenny also reveals her opinions on her podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.”

What Has Bethenny Frankel Said About Flaunting Her Wealth?

Bethenny has never been shy about showing off her expensive items she’s acquired over the years.

The mother of one was slammed for being “braggy” after she showed off her huge diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, Paul Bernon, in June 2023.

The backlash began when she posted a video via Instagram comparing her 10-carat emerald-cut sparkler to smaller diamond rings.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

“Why would you post this? Bragging much? How do you think you make others feel who have just one carat or less?” one of her critics wrote in response to the video.

However, Bethenny stood up for herself and told one troll, “Seems like it makes you feel jealous. Talk to a professional.”