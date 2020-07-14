Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide due to an intraoral shotgun wound, his autopsy revealed. The report was made public two days after Keough died on Saturday, July 12.

Keough, 27, was suspected to have died by suicide after he was found at a Calabasas, California home. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a press release he was “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mom Presley, 52, is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated,” rep Roger Widynowski told People in a statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” he said. She is “trying to stay strong” for her other children, older daughter Riley Keough and younger twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Shutterstock (2)

Keough was born to Presley and father Danny Keough in October 1992. His parents tied the knot in 1988, then welcomed daughter Riley in May 1989. After splitting in 1994, Presley went on to marry Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage before wedding Michael Lockwood and welcoming Keough’s younger sisters. Presley and Lockwood split in 2016.

Presley’s son stayed out of the limelight — unlike his older sister, an actress known for her roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Lodge and the TV show The Girlfriend Experience. Despite that, Keough was known for looking strikingly similar to his maternal grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

“Ben does look so much like Elvis,” his mother told CMT in 2012. “He was at the [Grand Ole Opry] and was the quiet storm behind the stage. … Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

An insider close to the family tells In Touch the mother and son were particularly close, and they even got matching tattoos of “a Celtic eternity knot” on Mother’s Day 2009. In the wake of her son’s passing, the rest of Presley’s relatives are stepping in to make sure she’s OK. “The family is devastated. They’re all worried about Lisa now. … Lisa was very close to Ben,” the source said. “The family is gathering together.”