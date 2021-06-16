Ben Affleck Comforts Upset Son Samuel While Taking Him to Swim Class After Jennifer Lopez PDA

Ben Affleck looked every bit of a loving dad when he took his son, Samuel, to his swimming lesson on Tuesday, June 15. The Oscar winner seemed to comfort a sad-looking Samuel during the swim meet just days after his hot PDA-packed lunch date with Jennifer Lopez made the headlines.

Ben, 48, gave his 9-year-old a big bear hug after the swimming lesson in Los Angeles. Ben then seemingly gave his son a quick pep talk to calm him down.

Samuel rocked a blue swimsuit and slides while the Justice League star wore black jeans, dark shades, a mask and a red-purple T-shirt showing a drawing of author Charles Dickens.

The father-son duo looked happy together as they took a stroll on the sidewalk.

Ben reunited with the rest of his family on June 14 for his daughter Seraphina’s sixth-grade graduation. Samuel and Ben met up with mom Jennifer Garner for the ceremony.

The 13 Going On 30 actress, 49, and Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet, was not seen with the family, however, Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, made a special appearance for the occasion.

Just one day before the graduation, Ben got hot and heavy with J. Lo, 51, during a lunch date in Malibu, California. The pair were joined by the “Waiting For Tonight” singer’s twins, Max and Emme, and by some of her other family members. The group got together to celebrate her sister Linda Lopez’s 50th birthday.

A video surfaced on June 14 showing Ben and J. Lo smooching and looking very lovey-dovey.

The insider previously told In Touch, “Some people think the video was a setup, something they may have planned, but nope, they just got caught making out.”

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages. There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,” the source added.

