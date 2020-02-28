Their son comes first! Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to help their youngest child, Samuel, celebrate his eighth birthday. The trio headed out to the Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, February 27, where they met up with other kids and their parents. While the birthday boy ran around and played, the parents stuck together to share a conversation.

Though Ben, 47, and Jen, 47, have long been on good terms since their split in June 2015, their relationship dynamics seem to have changed recently. In a candid interview with The New York Times, the Deep Water star called their divorce his “biggest regret,” a move that took his ex by “surprise.” Though he was reflecting on the past, an insider close to the 13 Going On 30 actress exclusively told In Touch that the “honesty” reflected well on their future.

“[Jen] is touched,” the source said. “She’s impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.” Throughout his road to recovery, the mom of three has always been a “tower of strength” for Ben. “When [he] hit rock bottom, she was always there for him no matter what,” a second source said. “If he could turn back time and change certain things, he would. … Ben’s had time to reflect on life since the split and regrets the way he treated Jen.”

Not everyone is on board with all of the honesty, however. The actress’ boyfriend, John Miller, is apparently “uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews.” An insider told Us Weekly that while John is “empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety … he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus” of the conversation. “The spotlight on Jennifer is intense,” they continued. “And Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”

But when it comes to the stars, their kids will always come first. And as the Justice League actor speaks out publicly about his relapse and sobriety, he’s also doing his best to be upfront with his children in private. “Kids, if you’re honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That’s my approach to fatherhood,” he told People. “I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you’re feeling and, when you’re not feeling good, to say, ‘This is difficult for me,’ and to reach out to their parent and teachers.”

