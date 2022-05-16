Basketball Wives is back for season 10! One of VH1’s most successful franchises, the series chronicles the drama that unfolds between the wives, ex-wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players.

“Basketball Wives gave rise to my vision to amplify a dynamic culture and community and has exceeded my wildest dreams,” shared executive producer and former basketball wife, Shaunie O’ Neal. “I am grateful that we have an opportunity to continue serving our audience as we usher in the exciting tenth season of the show with some new, yet familiar faces.”

Season 10 is set to follow the group of women as “they focus on their families, relationships, and business while clearing up their pasts to make a better future,” per the press release. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the 2022 season!

Basketball Wives 2022 Cast

The previous season featured the women as they hunkered down through the coronavirus pandemic. Now a year later, with life somewhat normal, the ladies to continuing their stories. Featuring both veteran and new cast members, the all-female group is set to set things on fire. Returning to continue their reality TV reign are Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams.

Despite the departure of fan favorites Evelyn Lozada and Kristen Scott, MVPs from previous seasons will round out the cast. Brandi Maxiell, Angel Brinks, Brooke Bailey, DJ Duffey, and Brittish Williams are all coming back to shake things up. “I’m so excited for you guys to watch, new friendships, old friendships, new businesses,” explained Brooke ahead of the premiere. “You get to see things that you saw online go viral, happen in real life. A little tussling. You know how your girls like to tussle.”

“It is going to really shock you,” Jackie added. “There’s twists and turns and there’s heartfelt moments. Blood, sweat and tears is in this season.”

One of the major storylines this season will be the falling out of previous close friends, Malaysia and Brandi. While Brandi was previously booted off the show due to a falling out with Shaunie, she’s back and the feud with Malaysia is set to take center stage. Fans will also get to follow Angel as the fashion designer documents her pregnancy.

When Does Basketball Wives Season 10 Premiere?

Season 10 of Basketball Wives premieres Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.