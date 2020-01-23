Her boyfriend may have shared their vaccination decision with the public, but Taylor Selfridge would like you to keep your opinions about it to yourself. On Wednesday, January 22, one day after Cory Wharton revealed on Instagram Live that they weren’t planning to vaccinate their daughter, the Teen Mom OG star snapped back at fans criticizing their choice. On her Instagram Story, she called out the haters.

“Believe it or not, but what I choose to do with my child is none of your business,” Taylor, 25, wrote with a shrugging emoji as she gazed coolly at the camera.

Courtesy of Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

The statement came after the mom-to-be may or may not have confirmed that she and Cory, 28, actually are vaccinating their child. On Twitter, fans shared screenshots of an Instagram Story they claimed Taylor posted and deleted that explained, “Guys … We will be vaccinating the baby. Cory didn’t even read the full question before he answered it, and I wasn’t paying attention, LOL. It wasn’t that deep. But yes, we will when the baby is here.”

It’s not clear what decision the parents will end up making together — but despite Taylor’s rebuke, some fans still seem to be concerned. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but vaccinate your children,” MTV personality Jemmye Carroll, who competed against the Teen Mom dad on several seasons of The Challenge, wrote on January 21. “Girl, you know exactly who needs to hear this, LOL. @CoryWharton,” responded one of her followers.

Other fans also weighed in online. “#TeenMomOG dad #CoryWharton has no plans to vaccinate his baby despite the fact that his eldest daughter Ryder has an extremely fragile immune system. Do you think #CheyenneFloyd is on board with this?” one Twitter user wrote. “Cory won’t vaccinate but will take advantage of modern medicine the next time Ryder is in hospital!!” agreed another. “[You] can’t pick and choose when you [want to rely on] modern med.”

If the couple choose not to vaccinate their daughter, however, they won’t be the only Teen Mom stars to opt out. Kailyn Lowry and ex Chris Lopez also chose not to vaccinate their son, Lux. “I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs,” Kail told In Touch after facing similar criticism. “I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family.”