No hate here! Avril Lavigne’s ex Brody Jenner is “happy” for the singer amid the news of her engagement to Mod Sun, a source tells In Touch about how the former couple are on great terms.

“Avril remains on friendly terms with ex Brody Jenner. There are definitely no hard feelings,” the insider said.

Despite their breakup, Avril, 37, and Brody, 38, have remained friends and Brody has even spent time with the husband- and wife-to-be.

“Avril, Mod Sun and Brody hang out together, in fact,” the source shares. “Not all the time but when they run into each other, they all have drinks in L.A. Brody gets along with Mod Sun, too. They all get along.”

As there is no bad blood between the former partners, the source says Brody is truly happy for the “Complicated” singer for her engagement to Mod. He “sent them his best wishes.”

“Brody wishes nothing but great things for Avril and Mod Sun and isn’t jealous about their engagement at all,” the insider adds.

The “Sk8er Boy” singer and her now-fiancé broke the news of their engagement on Thursday, April 7, with Mod writing, “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done.” However, before Avril’s romance with Mod, the singer had a serious relationship with Brody.

Avril and the Hills alum were romantically tied back in 2010. They dated for two years until splitting in January 2012 when Avril had to go on tour and Brody didn’t want to join.

“It was mutual, but Brody really broke up with her,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He told her he was tired of always being her plus-one, and always going on tour with her.”

Following her split from Brody, the now-engaged star moved on and began dating Mod in February 2021. The couple met while working on Avril’s current album, Love Sux. After quickly bonding, the collaboration turned romantic.

The “F.U.” singer, who has been previously romantically tied to YouTube personality Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne, popped the question to Avril while the two were in Paris, proposing with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Avril told People after the proposal.