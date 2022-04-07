Nothing complicated about this! Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow singer Mod Sun after they began dating in February 2021. He wowed her with an incredibly romantic proposal while in Paris, to which she said “yes” and was presented with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Courtesy of Avril Lavigne/Instagram

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Avril, 37, told People on Thursday, April 7.

The couple met and bonded while working on Avril’s current album, Love Sux. The collaboration quickly turned romantic. “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done,” Mod, 35, captioned his engagement announcement via Instagram, also on April 7.

He continued, “I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath … I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes,'” he captioned their engagement photos, adding, “I love you, Avril.”

The “F.U.” singer left a simpler caption next to her series of photos and revealed that Mod — real name Derek Ryan Smith — proposed on March 27. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” Avril wrote in French, which translates into “Yes! I love you forever.” She shared a series of snapshots showing off her stunning new diamond ring, along with the romantic proposal setting that included the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The couple kept their engagement news a secret when they attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards together four days earlier on April 3. Avril and Mod lovingly posed on the red carpet with her left hand in full view, but it was ringless at the time even though the engagement went down exactly one week prior.

This will be Avril’s third marriage. She was previously wed to Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 through 2010. She married another Canadian rock singer, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, in 2013, though the pair divorced two years later. Mod dated actress Bella Thorne for more than a year before splitting in 2019.