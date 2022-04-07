Avril Lavigne sure has a thing for fellow musicians. The singer announced on April 7, 2022, that she’s engaged to her Love Sux album collaborator, Mod Sun, and it will be her third trip down the aisle. Avril’s also had other romances with high-profile celebrities in between her previous marriages.

The Canadian songstress’ first marriage was to Sum 41 lead singer, Deryck Whibley. The fellow Canadians tied the knot in a fairytale July 15, 2006, wedding in Montecito, California, after two years of dating. Avril wore a stunning white Vera Wang gown and veil and carried a bouquet of white roses as she walked down the aisle to a dapper Deryck.

Sadly, their young love wasn’t built to last, as Avril and Deryck separated in September 2009, and she filed for divorce one month later. But their friendship and professional relationship continued. “Everyone’s always surprised that we’re still so close … Deryck is the most talented person I know. He produced, mixed, played guitar and bass [on my new album]” Avril revealed to Rolling Stone in April 2011.

“Getting divorced doesn’t mean drawing a line. No regrets is my mantra and I certainly don’t have any regrets about marrying when and who I did,” she added in the same interview.

Avril went on to date The Hills star Brody Jenner for two years from 2010 to 2012.. She didn’t waste any time in getting back in the saddle after their split, announcing in August 2012 that she and Nickelback lead singer, Chad Kroeger, were engaged after less than six months of dating.

“I actually said, before we started dating, ‘I wanna date someone 10 years older than me’ — and he’s exactly 10 years older than me. It’s nice, he’s got it together, he’s mature, he’s done his thing, he’s lived life, he’s been around the world on tour. He’s Canadian, and I’m Canadian, and we have a lot in common,” Avril gushed about Chad during a TV appearance on Chelsea Lately in 2013.

The couple tied the knot in a gothic-themed wedding in Southern France that July, where Avril wore a custom black wedding gown designed by Monique Lhuillier. But just as their whirlwind romance turned into marriage, the pair’s union fell apart after two years and they divorced in 2015.

Like Deryck, Avril remained close to Chad after they split, and he collaborated with his ex on her 2019 album, Head Above Water. “He’s just always been a cheerleader of mine and always been such a huge fan. He’s in my corner, he’s on my side, and he’s always been really great,” she told People magazine that year.

In Avril’s 2022 Instagram announcement that she was engaged to Mod Sun, the “F.U.” singer shared a series of photographs of his Parisian proposal and wrote in the caption, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” which translates into “Yes! I love you forever.” Hopefully, the third time’s a charm when it comes to marriage!

