Always a Sk8er Girl! See Avril Lavigne’s Stunning Bikini and Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

There’s nothing ~complicated~ about Avril Lavigne! The punk rock icon quickly rose to fame in the early 2000s after releasing her hit singles such as “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and more. Even though she’s focused on creating and promoting new music, Avril occasionally takes some time for herself to hit the pool or the beach — wearing a rockstar-style bikini or swimsuit, of course!

“Summer in Malibu,” she captioned a sizzling Instagram carousel post in August 2021. In the photos, the “Alice” singer donned a light green string two-piece swimsuit and heart-shaped sunglasses.

As the true powerhouse that she is, Avril has opened up about the influence she has in the music industry and how she connects with fans. In a December 2021 interview with The Forty-Five, Canada native revealed how she grew such a massive fan base.

“I never felt like I struggled to get taken seriously because I immediately connected with people,” she told the outlet at the time. “When I would do signings or meet and greets, my fans were very expressive about the effect that my music was having on them. People would tell me that they listened to my songs on repeat in their bedroom with their headphones on while laying in bed. It’s really quite amazing that I could write about something that I’m going through in my life with somebody totally different, but you can listen to it and make it your own and it can be relatable.”

She then explained how grateful she is to still be in the business two decades after achieving massive amounts of fame and success with her 2002 debut alum Let Go.

“Twenty years is crazy. It’s hard to believe. It’s been a lot. It’s been a big career,” she said. “I’m excited to be 20 years in and still rocking.”

On top of her appreciation for the fans, Avril has also expressed her self-confidence on other occasions. That month, the “My Happy Ending” singer told Nylon she wouldn’t have changed a thing when reflecting on her punk style from her early days, which included ties over T-shirts, stacks of black bracelets and baggy cargo pants.

“There’s nothing I wish I did differently,” Avril insisted. “I do look back and think some things are funny. I didn’t have a stylist, and I wore my own clothes out of my suitcase for a year, over and over. I didn’t have makeup and hair people. I was just like straight, dirty, rock hair. But that’s also what made me, me.”

The “What the Hell” rocker also recalled past photo shoots when she was asked to wear something different.

“I’d show up and they were like, ‘Can she wear this pink blouse?’ And I’d be like, ‘I’m not wearing that,’” Avril added, before mentioning she would “pull out [her] book bag, and all of [her] ties” because “it was [her] thing.”

She does the same when she hits the beach, styling her bikini to fit her unique sense of style.

Scroll down to see Avril’s best bikini photos over the years.