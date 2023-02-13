Austin Majors, best known for starring on NYPD Blue from 1999 to 2004, has died. He was 27 years old.

The late actor’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Monday, February 13. “[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” his family told TMZ. “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated salutatorian in high school. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continued: “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Kali confirmed her brother’s death in a statement to In Touch, noting that Austin died on Saturday, February 11. She also confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 12. “My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night,” she wrote. “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.”

In addition to NYPD Blue, which also starred Dennis Franz, James McDaniel, Jimmy Smits and Mark Paul Gosselaar, Austin appeared on a handful of popular television shows throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. Some of his notable guest-starring roles include Providence, ER, According to Jim, NCIS, and Desperate Housewives. His last credited TV role was a 2009 episode of How I Met Your Mother. He starred in the TV movies An Accidental Christmas and Night Writer.

Austin was also a voice actor, having lent his vocals to productions like The Gray Man, American Dad!, The Ant Bully, Hercules and Treasure Planet.

Not only did Austin have a successful acting career in the 2000s, but he also ran a YouTube channel titled AwesomePerfected, which features parody videos. “There’s some pretty funny stuff on there that’s been bringing a smile to our faces,” Kali told In Touch in a statement in the wake of Austin’s death, adding that some of her late brother’s work can be found on their other YouTube channel, AKMajors.

