Looking forward to the future! Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s son Collin Gosselin revealed he has plans to enlist in the military, explore acting and discussed other ideas for his future career.

“I’m looking at the Marine Corps,” Collin, 18, said in a Tuesday, November 29, interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting that he may enlist around “April or May” of next year. “I’ve always wanted to be a Marine. So, I think that’s the next step.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum later mentioned he has “a lot of dreams and goals” and mentioned he would consider returning to reality TV since he has experience with it.

As for where he sees himself in five years, Collin explained, “Hopefully in the Marine Corps, exploring my interest in acting, and, you know, I do want to open my own business.”

He then added that college “is definitely an option” as well.

The former TLC personality elaborated that he prefers an e-commerce business because “it’s all online digital, and I’m interested in just the fact you can make your own schedule and be your own boss. I love that.”

During his interview, Collin confessed that he hasn’t talked to most of his siblings in “five or six years now.” Jon, 45, and ex-wife Kate, 47, share twins Cara and Mady in addition to their sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Aedan, Joel, Leah and Alexis.

Nevertheless, Collin has maintained a positive relationship with sister Hanna, 18, whom he said he “would do anything for.”

Despite not speaking with most of his siblings in years, the Pennsylvania native insisted he loves them “to death.”

“I haven’t reached out to them, they haven’t reached out to me,” Collin expressed. “I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything. So, I’m kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don’t want to reach out. I don’t want to invade their space. I’d rather just let them do it on their own terms.”

Nevertheless, he hopes that his brothers and sisters are “doing well” and are “living the lives that they want and that they’re happy.”

As for his relationship with Kate, Collin admitted they’re more distant nowadays, agreeing at the end of his interview that their former reality show “ruined” his family.

In December 2018, Kate failed to appear in a court hearing over custody of Collin. As a result, Jon was granted custody over Collin and Hannah. The coparents announced their split in June 2009 and finalized their divorce in December of that year.