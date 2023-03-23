Fans were introduced to Audrey Roloff when she appeared during season 12 of Little People, Big World in 2013 as Jeremy Roloff’s girlfriend. Since making her reality TV debut, Audrey has taken on several jobs to support her family. Keep scrolling to learn her net worth, find out how she makes money and more.

What Is Audrey Roloff’s Net Worth?

Audrey’s net worth has not been disclosed. However, Jeremy has an estimated net worth of $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Audrey Roloff Make Money?

Audrey revealed her main sources of income while participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

“It’s our books and journals,” she said, adding that the “brand partnerships that we do” with companies such as Young Living, Truist and Mr. Clean help pay the bills.

The couple published their first book, A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully, in April 2019, followed by Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love in January 2021.

They also sell several marriage journals on their website.

Audrey added that the family hopes to make money by renting out the Bend, Oregon, cabin they purchased and began renovating in January 2022. “We’re really, really close on renting that, so [I’m] excited for that to be a new stream of income,” Audrey shared.

How Else Does Audrey Roloff Make Money?

Also during the Q&A session, the former TLC personality noted that she and Jeremy haven’t made money from their podcast, “Behind the Scenes,” in the past “because what we’ve made on it has broken even on costs to produce it.”

“We’re hopeful for maybe some new ways to make money on the podcast,” she shared.

Does Audrey Roloff Make Money For Appearing in ‘LPBW’?

While she earned a paycheck for starring on the reality show from 2013 until 2019, Jeremy revealed that the couple doesn’t earn any residual checks for the rerun episodes they appear in.

The father of three was asked if he still “gets money in royalties” while participating in his own Q&A with his Instagram followers in March 2023.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“Negative, but that would be so awesome to get royalties,” Jeremy said, adding that he’s “never gotten royalties” and he “never will” since quitting the show.

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s son announced his family’s exit from the show in July 2018.

“14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote via Instagram at the time. “A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”