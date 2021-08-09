Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, enjoyed meeting fellow former TLC stars Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, in person for the first time over the weekend.

Audrey, 30, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 3, shared a group photo from their gathering in Oregon on Sunday, August 8. “Finally got to hang with these two in the flesh! Y’all are the real deal,” the expectant star captioned a shot of them.

Courtesy Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Jill, 30, later reposted the image via her Instagram Stories and showed love to the Roloffs in return, writing, “So great finally getting to meet.”

Prior to meeting up with Audrey and Jeremy, 31, the Counting On alum had a blast spending time with Derick, 32, and their two kids, 6-year-old son Israel and 4-year-old son Samuel, at the beach in Seaside.

“Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!” Jill captioned a photo after TLC confirmed her family’s TV show was canceled amid her brother Josh’s court case and upcoming trial in November.

Derick and Jill were in great spirits with their boys, even meeting up with Jeremy’s brother Zach and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, during their family vacation.

Instagram(2)

On the second day of their trip, Jill said she and her brood grabbed some clam chowder for lunch, before getting some ice cream and spending time with their “new friends around a beach fire complete with s’mores.” Tori and Zach brought along their two kids, 4-year-old son Jackson and 20-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, for the outdoor fun by the ocean.

Similar to Audrey and Jeremy, the Dillards have left behind their reality TV days. It’s been more than four years since they starred on her family’s TLC spinoff, Counting On, and in recent months, Jill has opened up about keeping some “distance” between her family as she and Derick forge their own path in life.

In July 2018, Jeremy and Audrey also walked away from his family’s show, LPBW, explaining to fans in a statement how they were grateful for the experience and looking forward to pursuing other opportunities.

Since then, the lovebirds announced she is pregnant with their third child in July.