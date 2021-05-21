Friends supporting friends. Aubrey O’Day told pal Shanna Moakler she was “saved” from her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Travis Barker on Thursday, May 20.

“Baby doll, what isn’t for you isn’t for you,” the 37-year-old commented on her friend’s steamy Instagram post from the day prior. “You were saved.”

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, and the former Miss USA, 46, met in 2002 and married two years later. The pair welcomed two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, and their family’s lives were documented on the MTV series Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2006. The former flames filed for divorce in February 2008 — and their personal drama was thrust into the spotlight.

In May, Shanna claimed that Travis had cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, which was the cause of their divorce. However, an insider told In Touch that the allegations were false. The Wedding Singer actress is currently seeing boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, whom she has been dating for over a year.

As for Travis, he and Kourtney Kardashian sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. An insider told Life & Style in April that things are going so well between them that an engagement is “imminent” — but Shanna doesn’t really “care.”

“I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” Shanna told In Touch in May. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with Matthew and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

A second insider revealed Travis and his new girlfriend, 42, are “already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu” with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends. “All the press you’re seeing right now about Travis’ family drama is just building up hype,” the source explained. “The Kardashians are smart and know what they’re doing.”

The musician is interested in airing out his side of the feud with his former flame — so fans may get more information when the series premieres. “He would jump at the opportunity of being part of Kourtney’s family’s show and won’t be holding back when it comes time to address the drama with his ex,” the insider noted.