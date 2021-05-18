Travis Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, split long before he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 rocker and former Miss USA finalized their divorce in February 2008, but their breakup drama has come back to light amid his blossoming romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Travis, 45, and Shanna, 46, who share kids Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, struggled to see eye to eye after calling it quits in court documents obtained by In Touch that were submitted by the now-exes in 2014.

The mom of two has since made several claims against Travis via an alleged direct message on Instagram, which was first posted by gossip account notskinnybutnotfat and later shared by the duo’s daughter, Alabama.

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim [Kardashian],” the alleged message from Shanna read. “Now, he’s in love with her sister [Kourtney] … it’s all gross. I’m not the bad guy!”

Amid the swirling rumors, a source close to the situation told In Touch there was no merit to the claims. “This is false, absolutely not true,” the insider said.

Speculation about the nature of Travis and Kim’s relationship began in 2008 after the SKIMS founder wore a T-shirt from his Famous Stars and Straps line following an alleged dispute with Shanna. “I just want to set the record straight … I only had a professional relationship with Travis,” Kim, 40, wrote via her blog at the time, adding, “It was immature of me to wear [the shirt] out the other day.”

Kourtney, 42, and Travis first ignited romance rumors in January 2021 and they are still together now. Not only have they gone Instagram official and spent time with each other’s kids, but she also recently tattooed “I love you” on his arm.

Shanna is now with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, who denied that he was unfaithful in a statement to Life & Style, after Alabama claimed otherwise while reposting the alleged DM from her mother. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another,” Matthew said in response. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much. I look forward to the future with Shanna.”

Scroll through the gallery to look back at Travis and Shanna’s divorce timeline.