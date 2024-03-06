Ashley Tisdale addressed rumors that she’s feuding with her former BFF Vanessa Hudgens following speculation that the friends had a falling out.

While appearing on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ashley, 38, was asked where she stands with Vanessa, 35. “People want to know what’s going on with you and Vanessa,” Andy, 55, said. “Do you guys hang out?”

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Ashley responded, neither confirming nor denying if the pair are still friends. “I think, obviously, she’s working. I’m working. I have a daughter. So she has a full-time job.”

Ashley – who shares daughter Jupiter, 2, with husband Christopher French – was previously close with Vanessa after they starred in High School Musical together in 2006. While Vanessa served as one of the bridesmaids in Ashley’s wedding to Christoper, 42, in 2014, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum was noticeably absent from Vanessa’s wedding to Cole Tucker in December 2023.

Vanessa and Ashley used to frequently post on social media together, though the last time they appeared in a photo together was in June 2022 when they celebrated their mutual friend Sarah Hyland amid her wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, others speculated that their feud was linked to Vanessa’s split from ex-boyfriend Austin Butler in 2020. Ashley and Austin, 32, previously costarred in the 2011 film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, while the New Jersey native regularly gushes about him on social media and has referred to him as Jupiter’s “uncle.”

Ashley even posted a special tribute to Austin on his birthday in August 2023. “Happy birthday buddy @austinbutler!!! I love you so much and so excited to celebrate with you,” she captioned several photos of the Elvis star over the years. “You are always inspiring me and I’m so grateful that I still have you in my life. My twin forever and always. Thank you for being the best uncle to Juju! Have the best day!!”

Shortly after she shared the Instagram post, several fans rushed to the comments section to speculate that Ashley sided with Austin after the split. “I guess she chose Austin over Vanessa after the break up,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Not my Sharpay breaking girl code.”

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Not only are Austin and Ashley close, but the duo are even related. “Austin and I always say that we’re like fraternal twins born very far apart because he’s much younger and we’ve always had that connection,” Ashley told her sister, Jennifer Tisdale, during a November 2022 episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series.

The sisters then learned that they are 10th cousins once removed with Austin. “No wonder we have such a connection!” Ashley said in response to the revelation. “We’ve always said we were brother and sister! That is insane. I literally am going to cry.”