Memories. Ashley Benson showed off the “CD” tattoo located on her ribs in a topless photo on May 24 following her split from Cara Delevingne. The Pretty Little Liars actress posed with her arms in the air for the snapshot taken by Lindsey Byrnes and proudly displayed the black ink reminder of her romance with the model.

The couple got matching tattoos to commemorate their relationship sometime last summer. Cara, 27, revealed an “A” tattoo located in the same spot on the left side of her body in a sheer dress at an event in June 2019.

Life & Style confirmed Cara and Ashley, 30, broke up after nearly two years together on May 6. The longtime pair “were having problems” and quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic “pushed them to split,” a source told the outlet.

Although their uncoupling was “not surprising” to their “inner circle,” it was still devastating to witness. “No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard,” added the insider. The A-list ladies are “moving on,” but their close pals were “really heartbroken” over the situation.

The Spring Breakers star has seemingly moved on with rapper G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum). Fans first started speculating the actress and “No Limit” artist were having a fling after they released a cover for Radiohead’s “Creep” together at the end of April. The rumors came to a head when Ashley and G-Eazy were caught kissing in a video on May 14.

Surprisingly, Cara came to the defense of her ex after she started receiving hate online. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the Suicide Squad star wrote on her Instagram Story hours after the video surfaced. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.” Ashley also seemingly responded by “liking” an Instagram comment slamming people for saying she “cheated.”

The Christmas Cupid actress and “Good Life” rapper have been “hanging out” as of late, “but it’s not serious,” a source told Us Weekly. Whatever is happening between the two is apparently still alive and well because Ashley was photographed going into G-Eazy’s Los Angeles home on May 21. Later that day, the artist released a new song and music video for “Free Porn Cheap Drugs,” so it’s possible he had friends over to celebrate.

Relationships come and go, but tattoos are forever, right?